Celebration of life event for 38-year-old Doncaster cerebral palsy sufferer

A celebration of life event is to be held for a 38-year-old Doncaster cerebral palsy sufferer following his death last month.

38-year-old Ashley Batterham of Rossington died on July 25, his family said in an announcement.

The event will take place at Rossington Labour Club from 1pm on 21 August.

A £1,000 funeral fund was set up following his death.

His aunt wrote: “My heart is broken having to write this – our little (big) soldier Ashley Batterham passed away in his sleep yesterday 25 July.

"We all loved him from the day he was born - he had his struggles but always smiled through.

"Back in your caring mother’s arms. Love and will miss you our special boy.”

In 2021, Ashley launched an appeal for a mobility scooter to help him regain his independence after revealing that he had been left housebound by his increasing weight and mental health issues.

He said he had not been able to leave his home independently for five years and in an interview said: “My mental health is deteriorating and my house feels like a prison.

“I’m fed up because I’m in bed 24/7 and don’t see the point of getting up anymore.”

“It’s hard for me to ask for help. I have cerebral palsy and have been stuck in my bungalow for the last few years.

“Mentally it has taken its toll on me and I need to get out.

"People who know me know I hate not being able to do something on my own but sometimes you have to ask for help.”