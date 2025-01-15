Celebrating its 12th year supporting disabled adults in Doncaster is DICE with the launch of a well-being day centre
To meet the ever-evolving needs of their members, they are delighted to announce the launch of their brand-new Well-being Day Centre.
The launch of the Day Centre will be on Tuesday, January 21, 10.30am-2.30pm at Woodfield Social Club in Balby, in collaboration with Inner Sunshine CIC, experts in all things well being.
All disabled adults, parents, carers, professionals, and local businesses are invited to join in, to enjoy a taste of the activities on offer at the
Well-being Day Centre.
Each week will feature a unique mix of activities designed to boost the feel-good factor.
DICE will be partnering up with many other local suppliers, to cover all things well-being, such as, mindfulness sessions, animal therapy, healthy eating workshops, fun ways to get moving, creative crafts and more.
The emphasis will always be on having fun while improving overall well-being.
As a little extra treat Inner Sunshine will kindly be providing lunch on the launch day.
For catering purposes, pre-booking is essential by calling or texting DICE on 07403800233.
