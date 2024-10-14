Celebrating 200 Years of the National Gallery with Right Up Our Street in Doncaster.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The National Gallery are bringing its travelling art studio program, Art Road Trip, in Doncaster this month with Right Up Our Street! In celebration of the Gallery’s 200th anniversary, The Art Road Trip brings the joy of art to local communities, encouraging creativity and engagement for all.

The Art Road Trip will be visiting various different community groups across the town centre and the Balby Bridge Estate, but there will be two opportunities for the public to visit the Road Trip Van for free.

You can join Right Up Our Street at the Danum Gallery Library and Museum on Saturday, 19th October and Saturday, 26th October 2024, between the hours 10am-12pm and 1pm-3pm. You can register your interest here.

Sadegh Aleahmad is the Arts Educator for the Art Road Trip sessions in Doncaster. In June, Sadegh visited Doncaster to connect with the community on the Balby Bridge Estate.

The sessions are suitable for all ages and all abilities; no prior art knowledge or skill is required. The activities will be colourful, fun, and tactile.

There will be several activities running simultaneously and participants can pick exactly what they want to do and when. The atmosphere will be fun and relaxed, whether you come on your own or with friends and family.

Sally Lockey, Right Up Our Street’s Director, said:

“Right Up Our Street is very excited to be a part of 'Art Road Trip'. As a Creative People and Places project, we consult with the community to ensure that work is relevant and co-curated on a hyper local level.

"This opportunity means that our communities are able to work hand-in-hand with the National Gallery, influencing how a national, major institution delivers its work within Doncaster. That’s a powerful approach to working, and a strong message to our community. I’m looking forward to seeing the outcome!”

For more information, please visit: https://www.rightupourstreet.org.uk/national-gallery-ruos