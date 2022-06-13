Those with contemporary, street, ballet and jazz dance experience are favourable and you will need to attend one of the hour open auditions and fill in the application form.

A call back session will then take place at the end of the audition week on Friday July 8.

Sessions will be a combination of games, teaching a routine and sharing it back.

Have you got what it takes to be in this year's panto

The workshops will be led by the choreographer with the director and supported by a staff member at Cast.

Auditions are being held in early July at Cast and also Lower School Drama Studio at Hall Cross Academy.

Due to the requirements of the Junior Ensemble, you must be available for every rehearsal.

A spokesman said: “We understand that sickness and some unforeseen circumstances do happen. However, we expect the pantomime to be the ensemble's first priority to ensure the highest quality of performance. Therefore, we will not grant permission to miss rehearsals for competitions.

Performances will take place between December 2 – 31 December 2022 and there will be three performance groups, each performing a third of the performances.

For more details about how to get involved visit the website https://castindoncaster.com/about/jobs-opportunities/sleeping-beauty-junior-ensemble-call-out/

Here you will also find the online application tool. The closing date fo applicants is Monday 27 June 2022.

For more information please contact Hannah Leek via email at [email protected]