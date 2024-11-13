Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cast, Doncaster’s theatre, is participating in this year’s Big Give Christmas Challenge to raise £5,000 in one week, supporting their youth theatre programme to provide bursaries for under-privileged children.

Their aim is to empower young people in Doncaster to imagine a brighter future, to build confidence, creativity and connections.

Cast is a charity and relies on generous donations in order to keep bringing vital arts and culture to Doncaster.

Every donation made through BigGive.org will be matched by our Big Give Champions the Reed Foundation and local business Orb Recruitment. So, a £5 donation raises £10, enabling supporters to double their impact and reach twice as many young people! This effort is particularly critical, as many families in Doncaster continue to feel the effects of the cost-of-living crisis, making access to enriching arts programmes much more difficult.

Cast in Doncaster is taking part in the Big Give Christmas Challenge to raise funds for youth theatre bursaries.

Being able to enrol their children in cultural schemes such as Cast’s Youth Theatre will be a welcome respite for many.

Sarah Clough, Cast’s Head of Participation said: “Cast works with incredible young people through our Youth Theatre, creating extraordinary experiences with creativity and participants’ wellbeing at their heart. By supporting Cast, you will play a pivotal role in enabling children and

young people on our bursary programme benefit from our Youth Theatre, and all the confidence, skills and joy that being part of that entails.”

The campaign will be live on the Big Give’s website from midnight on Tuesday December 3 until midnight on Tuesday December 10. Please give what you can and have your donation to Cast doubled this #GivingTuesday in The Big Give Christmas Challenge!