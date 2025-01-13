Cast breaks records and champions accessibility with smash-hit Jack and the Beanstalk

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cast is thrilled to announce the record-breaking success of its 2024/25 pantomime, Jack and the Beanstalk, with 28,523 tickets sold—the highest in the theatre’s history.

This achievement underscores Cast’s commitment to delivering exceptional entertainment while ensuring accessibility for all.

This year’s production of Jack and the Beanstalk was notable for its inclusive approach, made possible through special funding from City of Doncaster Council and Doncaster Ward Councillors, enabling 280 people to attend for free through fully funded tickets. Beneficiary groups included:

Parent and Family Support Service

Cast breaks records and champions accessibility with smash-hit Jack and the Beanstal. Picture by Robling Photography

Doncaster Housing for Young People

Refugee Council

Doncaster Conversation Club

Children with Disabilities Team – Social Care

Doncaster Council – Stronger Families Programme

Doncaster Young Carers Service

Children’s Care Group Rdash

To enhance accessibility further, Cast hosted special visits for local communities through the Community Ambassador Scheme, focusing on individuals who might not typically have the means to attend.

These events featured hosted experiences with refreshments, and materials about Jack and the Beanstalk translated into five languages, ensuring inclusivity for audiences from diverse backgrounds.

Cast extended its reach through several innovative initiatives:

HAF-funded visits: Children aged 7-13 on free school meals experienced a full day of activities, including a workshop, a meal, and a performance of Jack and the Beanstalk.

Discounted Ticket for Schools: 8,331 children attended from 75 schools for £12.50 or less, making the magic of pantomime accessible to young people.

Recorded ‘as live’ Performance: 17 care homes received access to a recording of Jack and the Beanstalk, sharing the joy of theatre with older residents who could not attend in person.

Access Performances: Five BSL performances, one audio described performance, two captioned performances and two relaxed performances

Deborah Rees, Director at Cast said: "This year’s Jack and the Beanstalk has been magical. Breaking attendance records is an incredible achievement for Cast, but what truly fills us with pride is the number of people who experienced the joy of theatre for the first time, thanks to our inclusive initiatives.

"At Cast, we believe theatre is for everyone, and the support from Doncaster City Council and the ward councillors has been instrumental in making that vision a reality."

Councillor Dave Shaw said: "It's often difficult for politicians to find common ground. But on this occasion Cllrs of every political persuasion pooled their funding to ensure even more families than last year could enjoy the unique experience of seeing live theatre at Cast.

"Without Cast and this brilliant initiative, many more children in Doncaster would grow into adulthood without experiencing the wonderful tradition of Christmas Panto.”

Audiences said: “The performance was fantastic - we only managed to watch up until the 1st interval due to my son’s sensory needs as he can easily becoming overwhelmed. Having the funded tickets allowed us to experience something different without being at a loss which is often the case…I genuinely couldn’t recommend this service any more. The experience has been great from start to finish and I am very grateful for this.”

“The performance was incredible, the actors delivered at the highest level, and words cannot describe the impressions – we are thrilled. Thank you sincerely for these emotions!”