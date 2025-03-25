Cash pours in for Doncaster dog who needs life-saving cancer surgery

Cash has begun pouring in for a Doncaster dog to undergo life-saving cancer surgery after upset owner launches fundraising campaign.

More than £1,700 has already been raised so border collie Gem can undergo surgery to remove a tumour.

Owner Ainslie McDonald has created a GoFundMe page, which you can donate to HERE and posted as Gem to help get funds rolling in.

Gem “wrote”: “My name is Gem and my mum is posting this on my behalf.

"I’m a border collie, extremely energetic and (too) friendly.

"Unfortunately, I have been told by my vet that he believes I have a mammary tumour, which is like the dog equivalent to breast cancer.

"My lump has grown quickly and changes shape daily, and my vet thinks it’s going to get worse if I don’t have surgery to remove it and scans to check the rest of my body, to make sure I don’t have cancer anywhere else.

“My mum and dad have insurance for me to make sure I’ll always be healthy and safe, but unfortunately the insurance company won’t pay upfront (they can’t even guarantee they will pay anything out at all), and so my mum and dad are left with no option but to come on here and ask for your help to raise money towards my operation.

"The surgery will cost just over £3,000, and my mum and dad are doing as much as they can to gather this money in the meantime, but I need the surgery as soon as possible to make sure I survive.

"Please help out by donating as much or as little as you can.

"If the insurance company pays out anything at all once the claim has been made after surgery, my mum and dad will be donating all funds given back by insurance to animal charities of their choice (likely local charities that need more support).

"Should we receive any more than what’s required for this bill, it will also be donated, or used for any medication or ongoing treatment if required. We will provide this information if and when it applies.

"Thank you so much for your kindness. Please keep me in your thoughts.”