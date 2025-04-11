Cash pours in for critically ill Doncaster baby born with two heart defects

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cash has begun pouring in to help the family of a critically ill Doncaster baby who was born with two heart defects and who has already undergone critical life-saving surgery.

Little Florrie Spencer, who is just three months old, has been in and out of hospital and has undergone a number of procedures since being born and her grandma Janine Cotterill has set up a GoFundMe page to help the tot’s parents in their hour of need.

On the page, which you can donate to HERE and which has already raised nearly £4,000, she said: “Our little treasure was born with two heart defects at birth.

"She was whisked away from her mummy and daddy straight away to the high dependency unit.

Nearly £4,000 has been raised for the family of critically ill Doncaster tot Florrie Spencer who was born with two rare heart defects and is critically ill.

"As you can imagine my son Regan and daughter in law Olivia were so upset not being able to do the normal things parents do with their newborn daughter, it was heartbreaking.

“Once she was finally allowed home, the doctors said she had to have a heart scan every month to ensure the narrowing wasn’t getting any tighter.

”The first one was OK - it showed it had stayed the same at birth but the second scan had revealed it had got narrower.

“She was taken to Leeds to have an operation called a median aortic arch to fix the coarctation of the aorta.

"At just 12 weeks old she fought so hard and surpassed all our expectations - she’s a truly amazing baby.

“She was able to come home after just four days of open heart surgery. She blew us away with her strength.

“But after a couple of days at home Regan and Liv noticed she just wasn’t right sadly and to be admitted again to hospital due to infection in her wound.

"Our beautiful girl once again hooked upto monitors. It breaks our hearts to see her like this and for my son and daughter in law with the constant heartache of her being in so much pain. I don’t know how much more they can take.

“My son can’t go back to work until he knows Florrie is on the mend and he won’t leave Liv as they have my grandson, Miller, who is almost three years old.

“Regan is a self employed roofer and won’t claim anything off the state.

“They have so much on their minds at the moment so I’m trying to raise their mortgage payment.

"Every little helps and this will enable Regan to have the time off he needs without the constant worry of bills mounting up and travel to and from Leeds everyday.

"This couple have worked their socks off from leaving school. Everything they do is for their little family and we could not be more proud of both of them.

“Every single pound I am so grateful for to help them. I understand times are hard and not many can donate, but a share also helps us so thank you so much.

“If you can keep them all in your prayers that would mean the world. They need every ounce of love and support right now.”