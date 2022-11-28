CarShop Doncaster raises ‘hugely important’ £9,000 donation for children’s hospice

Sheffield’s Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice, which supports hundreds of young people and their families from across South Yorkshire, North Derbyshire, North Nottinghamshire and parts of North Lincolnshire, has received £9,500 since their partnership began in 2016.

Ruth Wallbank, Bluebell Wood’s Regional Fundraising Manager, hailed the amount raised and said it would help ‘extend our support’ to those in the local area.

CarShop Doncaster, located on Trax Park in the town, said they were ‘so happy’ to support the hospice.

Sheffield’s Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice

Since embarking on their six-year partnership in 2016, three of CarShop’s stores have supported the charity – CarShop Doncaster, CarShop Wakefield and CarShop Sheffield, which is located just a few miles down the M1 from the Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice in Sheffield.

Across all the three CarShop stores, more than £20,000 has been raised for local causes.

But it’s Doncaster that’s raised the most. Sheffield has raised a superb £6,700 and Wakefield has raised a whopping £4,200.

Ruth Wallbank, Regional Fundraising Manager at Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice said: “All of the money raised has been through the CarShop Cares Pink Coin fundraising initiative. This involves each new customer being given a coin when they buy a car. It can be allocated to a variety of causes, and I’m delighted to see that so many car buyers chose Bluebell Wood.

“This small gesture has been hugely important to our continued support, care and lifeline that we provide to so many local children and their families. We are incredibly grateful to have this partnership with CarShop.

“Their continued connection with us means we can help more families - extending our support to those who really need and value it.”

Lianne Jackson, Brand Experience Manager at CarShop Doncaster, adds: “We are so happy to support such a vital hospice and ensure they can continue to have the important services and support the incredibly caring and dedicated team there offers.

“I know I speak on behalf of my colleagues here in Doncaster – as well as at CarShop Sheffield and CarShop Wakefield - in saying how delighted we are that such a significant sum of money can go to a charity like Bluebell Wood."