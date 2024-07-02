Caring Doncaster junior journalist buys snacks for Andy's Man Club sessions

By Darren Burke
Published 2nd Jul 2024, 14:46 BST
A budding Doncaster junior journalist has now turned her attentions to charity – by buying drinks and snacks for the city’s Andy’s Man Club sessions.

Nine-year-old Florence Allinson, who interviews people for her Facebook, Instagram and TikTok accounts “Florence’s Questions” and who recently chatted to former England stars Emile Heskey and Stan Collymore, has begun raising money for the suicide prevention group which holds regular sessions in Doncaster.

The group allows men to get together and discuss problems in a supportive environment with other men.

Florence is raising cash for Andy’s Man Club to help gain her charity badge for the Brownies.

Florence is raising cash to buy snacks and drinks for Andy's Man Club sessions in Doncaster.

You can donate to her campaign HERE

She recently met up with and interviewed a host of former Liverpool and Doncaster Rovers stars at the annual Legends game at the city’s Eco Power stadium.

You can follow Florence, who comes from Auckley by searching for Florence’s Questions on Instagram, Facebook and Tik Tok.

