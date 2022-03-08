On March 20, Jim, a sprightly 65-year-old from Scawsby, who has completed 110 marathons, will take part in the muscle-sapping Zodiac ultra-run to raise money for the Mail Force Ukraine Refugee Appeal.

In a test of his physical and mental endurance, he’s hoping to cover 30 miles in the six hours allowed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jim proudly holding the medal he collected for completing 100 marathons

Jim, a drug and alcohol key worker with Aspire said: “What is happening in Ukraine is heart-breaking and the news coverage moved me to want to do something to help.

“The Mail Force charity is raising money to help provide aid, including shelter, food and medical support for desperate Ukrainian families who have abandoned their homes with what little they can carry. It’s a tough challenge for me but knowing I’m running to help these poor people is all the motivation I need.”

To support Jim isit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jim-fletcher2