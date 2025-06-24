Caribbean living room created at Doncaster museum for Windrush Day

By Darren Burke
Published 24th Jun 2025, 10:55 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A Caribbean living room has been created at a Doncaster city centre museum to mark Windrush Day.

Windrush Day, which is commemorated on June 22, marks the anniversary of the day the Empire Windrush arrived at Tilbury Docks in 1948, carrying the first Caribbean immigrants to arrive in post-war Britain.

To celebrate, Doncaster Museum’s living room display has been turned into a Caribbean living room until 18 July.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The display has been put together in partnership with Second Generation and Natasha Mercier at City of Doncaster Council.

The Caribbean themed living room has been created at Doncaster Museum.placeholder image
The Caribbean themed living room has been created at Doncaster Museum.

The Windrush flag was also flown in Sir Nigel Gresley Square on Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 June to honour the contribution that the Windrush generation made to Doncaster and South Yorkshire industries and to the NHS.

Windrush Day was first marked in 2018 following a campaign for it to be marked and has grown in popularity in recent years with events across the country.

Related topics:DoncasterCaribbeanBritain

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice