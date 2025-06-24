Caribbean living room created at Doncaster museum for Windrush Day

A Caribbean living room has been created at a Doncaster city centre museum to mark Windrush Day.

Windrush Day, which is commemorated on June 22, marks the anniversary of the day the Empire Windrush arrived at Tilbury Docks in 1948, carrying the first Caribbean immigrants to arrive in post-war Britain.

To celebrate, Doncaster Museum’s living room display has been turned into a Caribbean living room until 18 July.

The display has been put together in partnership with Second Generation and Natasha Mercier at City of Doncaster Council.

The Windrush flag was also flown in Sir Nigel Gresley Square on Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 June to honour the contribution that the Windrush generation made to Doncaster and South Yorkshire industries and to the NHS.

Windrush Day was first marked in 2018 following a campaign for it to be marked and has grown in popularity in recent years with events across the country.