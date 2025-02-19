Careers project to help prisoners across Yorkshire including Doncaster is launched

A careers project to help prisoners across Yorkshire including in Doncaster has been launched.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The #Yorkshire5in5 project has been launched to deliver transferable skills assessments and career coaching across five Yorkshire prisons in five days.

The project will be delivered by Hatch Digital, enabled by Construction York - a project run by CHY Consultancy in partnership with City of York Council and funded by the UK government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Construction York has received £300,000 from the UK government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

The Yorkshire Priison Project is working in jails across the county.

The #Yorkshire5in5 initiative aims to support incarcerated individuals by identifying their transferable skills and providing tailored careers coaching to support potential future employment.

The programme is designed to support rehabilitation, reducing reoffending, and supporting reintegration into society through meaningful and sustained employment.

The participating prisons include HMP/YOI Askham Grange, an open women’s prison in York; HMP/YOI New Hall, a closed-category women’s prison in West Yorkshire; and HMP Lindholme, an adult male prison near Doncaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are thrilled to launch the #Yorkshire5in5 project, which demonstrates the power of social value investment in creating tangible career opportunities for those in society facing the greatest barriers to employment,” said Xanthe Marmion, Director at Hatch Digital.

“By focusing on personalised, outcome-driven career support, we can help individuals transition out of prison and successfully into the workforce.”

Construction York has played a pivotal role in enabling the design and delivery of this programme, acting to connect partners and unify ambition around common goals. The project aligns with the UK government’s wider agenda of supporting skills development, employment, and rehabilitation through strategic investment and development of wider social value initiatives.

Participants in the #Yorkshire5in5 programme will receive personalised insights into their transferable skills and experiences. This will inform hands-on, 1-2-1 coaching intended to improve confidence and help navigate future employment opportunities upon release.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This initiative is a fantastic example of how social value funding can be used to create real opportunities for individuals while supporting safer communities through reducing the risk of reoffending,” added Cllr Pete Kilbane, Executive Member for Economy and Culture at City of York Council.

The #Yorkshire5in5 project is actively seeking support from local businesses, training providers, and employers who are keen to contribute to the programme’s sustained success.

For more information or to get involved, please contact Xanthe Marmion –