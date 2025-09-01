Care home visit and colour run as Doncaster school pupils enjoy busy start back

Pupils at a Doncaster school have had a busy start back to the new term – taking part in a colour run and playing games with residents at a care home.

Pupils from Intake’s Plover Primary took part in the colour run to raise funds for the RSPCA and also to boost school funds

You can watch video HERE

Meanwhile, pupils also paid a visit to a care home to play games with residents and you can see video of their visit HERE