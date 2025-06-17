Care at home service rated good by Quality Care Commission.

A care at home service was recently visited by the Quality Care Commission for the first time and received a rating of ‘good’.

Lifeways Care Limited, based at Mexborough Business Centre, is a care at home service providing support to adults of all ages living with a range of different needs including dementia and physical disabilities.

At the time of the assessment, the service provided personal care and support to five people.

The CQC carried out the assessment because the service because did not have a rating.

Inspectors looked at all five key questions: Safe, Effective, Caring, Responsive and Well-Led, and assessed all of the quality statements in each of the key questions. The assessment included a site visit to the main office and offsite gathering and review of evidence.

A spokesman saidf: “There was a learning culture in the organisation and appropriate systems, policies and processes were in place to capture and record accidents and incidents.

"The provider had appropriate safeguarding adults and whistleblowing policies in place to keep people safe. Assessments of people’s capacity were carried out using the principles set out in the Mental Capacity Act 2005.

"Care plans were personalised and contained clear descriptions of people, their family, personal histories and their likes and dislikes. There was detailed guidance about how care and support should be provided and delivered safely. Evidence from people's daily notes confirmed staff followed infection prevention and control (IPC) processes to keep people safe and minimise the risk of cross-infections.

“The provider implemented an evidence-based system for supporting people which ensured person-centred care, promoted independence and maintained their dignity. There was good communication between the provider and community-based health and care organisations which ensured people received good care and support.

"The provider implemented a range of structured monitoring tools to track, assess, and respond to both known and emerging healthcare needs and mobility changes for people they supported. People's care records evidenced consent had been sought prior to care and support being provided.

Members of the staff team were aware of the importance of making people feel comfortable around them and treating people with kindness and respect. Conversations took place with people and their families to ensure care reflected people’s needs and personal preferences.

"People were supported to maintain their independence and have choice and control in their lives. Staff were well supported by the provider and the management team. Staff were consistent in their praise for the management team and the support they received.

“People’s care plans were personalised with clear descriptions of them, their family, their personal histories and their likes and dislikes. The provider understood the diverse health and care needs of people and their local communities, so care was joined-up, flexible and supported choice and continuity.

"The provider implemented a personalised approach to communication and tailored communication methods to people’s individual needs which included visual aids or written instructions for those with hearing impairments.

“Members of staff were aware of people’s human rights and the importance of considering the needs of people with different protected characteristics and adapting their approach accordingly. Members of staff knew how to ensure there was equitable experience and outcomes for people.

"The management team were clear about the provider’s vision, values and quality of care expected for each person they care for and supported. There were well-organised systems in place to ensure oversight of the service. Leaders had the skills, knowledge, experience and credibility to lead effectively.

"They did so with integrity, openness and honesty. The management team conducted audits routinely. These included overseeing staff training, medicine audits, overseeing safeguarding, incidents and accidents, daily notes, care plans and risk assessments. The provider encouraged creative ways of delivering equality of experience, outcome and quality of life for people.”