Car crashes on Doncaster road
A car was invovled in a crash on a road in Doncaster overnight.
Sunday, 13th October 2019, 09:29 am
Updated
Sunday, 13th October 2019, 09:32 am
The collision happened in Skellow Road in Carcroft.
Read More
Read MoreSheffield company director who raised £1m for good causes shot himself, inquest hears
In a post on Facebook, South Yorkshire Police’s Operational Support Team said: “In Doncaster, officers attended the scene of a road traffic collision on Skellow Road.
“We would like to thank local members of public for their assistance in helping those involved and then with officers when clearing the scene.
“We appreciate your help and patience.”
The team did not give details about any injuries.