Car crashes on Doncaster road

A car was invovled in a crash on a road in Doncaster overnight.

By Lee Peace
Sunday, 13th October 2019, 09:29 am
Updated Sunday, 13th October 2019, 09:32 am

The collision happened in Skellow Road in Carcroft.

In a post on Facebook, South Yorkshire Police’s Operational Support Team said: “In Doncaster, officers attended the scene of a road traffic collision on Skellow Road.

The scene of the collision.

“We would like to thank local members of public for their assistance in helping those involved and then with officers when clearing the scene.

“We appreciate your help and patience.”

The team did not give details about any injuries.