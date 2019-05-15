Can you spot yourself in our Sheffield Ski Village retro picture gallery?
It was where generations of Sheffield youngsters took to the slopes in the late 80s and 90s - and Sheffield Ski Village was always a fun destination for a day out.
Between 1988 and 2012, it attracted skiers of all ages, shapes and sizes for winter sports fun and games - can you spot yourself in our gallery of retro photographs? Get looking!
1. Heyday
Sheffield Ski Village in its 90s heyday.
2. David Blunkett
Former Sheffield MP David Blunkett meets young skiers at the Ski Village.
3. Vroom with a view
The impressive view of the city from the Ski Village.
4. Lift off
The Ski Village opened in 1988.
