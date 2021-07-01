Anyone interested in any of these featured here should contact them via telephone 01302 719790, or email [email protected].
1. Hop
Hop is a bold character who likes to make his presence known. Since being at the centre, he is building his confidence and likes flirting with the other bunnies, and so the RSPCA would want him to live with a female so he has some company. Hop loves his veggies and always comes in to have a nosey at what is on offer. He would be best suited to a home with children aged over 12, as long as they are supervised by an adult.
Photo: .
2. Raphael
Raphael is a charming boy who loves his grub. He is a sensitive cat who is quite unsure about living life in the cattery. Raphael is slowly learning that people can be trusted and will come for fusses after some persuasion in the form of a little bit of tuna. He can usually be found laying in his box surrounded by blankets, watching the birds play outside.
His perfect home would need to be one that has children over the age of 12 and a pet free household.
Photo: .
3. Nunu
Nunu is a lovely older lady who is looking for a comfy sofa and fluffy blanket to snuggle into. She is looking for a very quiet home with no other animals and would need to be an adult only home. Nunu is very much an independent lady who loves things on her own terms but will enjoy a fuss and a good groom occasionally.
Photo: .
4. Rodger
Rodger is a sweet boy who is finding cattery life a little scary, and the RSPCA team are working hard to help him realise it's not all bad. He has such a sweet temperament and, once he knows you, will let you pick him up for a love. He likes to watch the birds fluttering outside from the comfort of his box.
Rodger would be best suited to a home that has children over the age of 12 years old and no other pets in the household.
Photo: .