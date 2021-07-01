1. Hop

Hop is a bold character who likes to make his presence known. Since being at the centre, he is building his confidence and likes flirting with the other bunnies, and so the RSPCA would want him to live with a female so he has some company. Hop loves his veggies and always comes in to have a nosey at what is on offer. He would be best suited to a home with children aged over 12, as long as they are supervised by an adult.

