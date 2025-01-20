Campaigner's fresh plea for people to sign Doncaster Sheffield Airport airspace petition
The petition, set up by Doncaster businessman Mark Chadwick, leader of the Save DSA campaign, has already attracted more than 14,000 signatures.
As the wait for the announcement of an operator continues, Mr Chadwick, who runs Doncaster’s Stadium Garage, has urged people to show their support by adding their name.
He said: “It's still a bit of a waiting game whilst we await the legal and contractual elements to be finalised – anyone who has bought a house or business will know how complicated this can be, just imagine how complicated it is with a £100m+ airport.
“One of the biggest things that has got us to where we are now were the original petitions to save DSA which gained around 130,000 signatures and backed our council to do everything they could to save and reopen our airport.
“We still have the issue of the airspace to sort. It was suspended by the Civil Aviation Authority when DSA closed.
"We need this reinstating with no changes or restrictions to enable a timely reopening of our airport in Spring 2026.
“I would encourage you all to sign and share this petition and to support our council in getting the airspace reinstated.”
He added: “The Civil Aviation Authority, the Secretary of State for Transport and the Department for Transport need to reinstate our airspace at Doncaster Sheffield Airport as it was prior to closure in November 2022.
“This petition is in place to show the public feeling regarding our airport, it is here to support our authorities and also backs our local business comminuty who are in full support of the reopening of Doncaster Sheffield Airport.
Doncaster Council has agreed a 125-year-lease with owners Peel to take over the airport, which closed to flights in November 2022 after the firm announced it was no longer profitable.
Last autumn, Doncaster mayor Ros Jones confirmed that an operator had been identified to run the airport.
