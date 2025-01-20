Campaigner's fresh plea for people to sign Doncaster Sheffield Airport airspace petition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A campaigner leading the public fight to re-open Doncaster Sheffield Airport has issued a fresh plea for people to sign a petition calling for its airspace to be re-instated.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The petition, set up by Doncaster businessman Mark Chadwick, leader of the Save DSA campaign, has already attracted more than 14,000 signatures.

As the wait for the announcement of an operator continues, Mr Chadwick, who runs Doncaster’s Stadium Garage, has urged people to show their support by adding their name.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “It's still a bit of a waiting game whilst we await the legal and contractual elements to be finalised – anyone who has bought a house or business will know how complicated this can be, just imagine how complicated it is with a £100m+ airport.

Businessman Mark Chadwick has made a fresh petition plea over Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

“One of the biggest things that has got us to where we are now were the original petitions to save DSA which gained around 130,000 signatures and backed our council to do everything they could to save and reopen our airport.

“We still have the issue of the airspace to sort. It was suspended by the Civil Aviation Authority when DSA closed.

"We need this reinstating with no changes or restrictions to enable a timely reopening of our airport in Spring 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would encourage you all to sign and share this petition and to support our council in getting the airspace reinstated.”

He added: “The Civil Aviation Authority, the Secretary of State for Transport and the Department for Transport need to reinstate our airspace at Doncaster Sheffield Airport as it was prior to closure in November 2022.

“This petition is in place to show the public feeling regarding our airport, it is here to support our authorities and also backs our local business comminuty who are in full support of the reopening of Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

Doncaster Council has agreed a 125-year-lease with owners Peel to take over the airport, which closed to flights in November 2022 after the firm announced it was no longer profitable.

Last autumn, Doncaster mayor Ros Jones confirmed that an operator had been identified to run the airport.

You can sign the petition HERE