Parents at a Doncaster school are calling for a lollipop man or woman to be employed after a young child was struck by a car this morning.

A 10-year-old boy was involved in a collision with a car close to Richmond Hill Primary Academy, Melton Road, Sprotbrough, as the youngster made his way to school.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident on a pedestrian crossing and an air ambulance was deployed to the scene.

South Yorkshire Police said the youngster was taken to hospital with leg injuries.

Melton Road was closed in both directions in the immediate aftermath of the collision but has since re-opened.

Parents and concerned residents are now calling for a lollipop lady or man to be employed outside the school, claiming there used to be a school crossing patrol service but it no longer operates and children are now expected to use a pedestrian crossing instead.

Airing her concerns on Facebook, Katrina McCann said: “Makes your wonder if it's safe to let your kids walk to school on their own using the crossing.

“I know of many times the lollipop lady was nearly hit but sadly now a child has been.

“The amount of near misses the lollipop lady had was ridiculous and that was even after the traffic lights had been installed.”

Jo Taylor added: “It scares me to death that crossing as my little boy has stepped out before caught up with the hustle of everyone. Luckily the driver had seen him and stopped.

“Everyone crowds round the entrance at home time making it difficult to see if a child’s going to step out.

“They should never have got rid of the lollipop lady.”

Jacqui Carpenter, who lives on Melton Road, claims today’s collision is the fourth on the road in as many weeks.

She added: “The flashing speed limit signs unfortunately do little to deter the speeders. I think a fine is the best option and would love to see a permanent camera.

“I remember a few years ago the lollipop lady was knocked over as the cars – three of them - snooker balled into each other.

“I have raised traffic concerns with the council for years, even after two fatalities we were told they have to prioritise.”

Jessica Sambrook said: “It was bound to happen with no lollipop lady.”

Karen Robinson added: “Time for a new lollipop lady.”

Kathy Wilkinson said: “All the parents should perhaps get together and try to get someone back on there.”

Another woman, who does not wish to be named, said parents have previously raised safeguarding issues with Doncaster Council and Richmond Hill Primary Academy over the safety of children outside the school gates.

She said their main concern was the end of school procedure, where children had to meet their parents on the pavement outside the school because they were not allowed onto the school grounds.

The concerned mum said children used to run out of the school gates and it was ‘pure luck’ that none of them had ended up in the road.

She said parents are now allowed onto the school playground to meet their children but claims it is still heavily congested on the pavement outside at the end of the school day.

She claims she also has concerns about the possibility of children being abducted in the end of school melee.

She said a school crossing patrol service would improve child safety.

Doncaster Council and Richmond Hill Primary Academy have both been contacted for statements.