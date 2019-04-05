Call for safety measures on Doncaster road after ‘several accidents’ 

Residents are calling for traffic calming measures to be introduced on a Doncaster road after ‘several accidents’.

Members of the public have launched an online petition on the Change.org website urging the authorities to take action to make Shaftesbury Avenue, Intake, safe.

Shaftesbury Avenue, Intake. Picture: Google

The petition reads: “There has been several accidents on Shaftesbury Avenue, so something needs to be done.

“(For) example speed bumps, speed camera, traffic slowing objects, also a zebra crossing as lots of children are nearby – there are parks and a school.

“A stop sign needs to be added on the Tudor Road crossing at Shaftesbury Avenue.”

Nearly 70 people have signed the petition towards a target of 100, which they aim to submit to Doncaster Council.

Wheatley Hills and Intake councillor Eva Hughes said she understands the road was reduced from a 30mph to a 20mph zone several years ago.

She added that ward members would look into the issue if residents raise it as a matter of concern with them.