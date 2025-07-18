Call for photos and stories from the miners' strike for upcoming exhibition in Doncaster

A call has gone out for photos and stories from the miners' strike for an upcoming exhibition in Doncaster.

On July 26 the Museum of Youth Culture is hosting a scanning social at Danum Gallery Library and Museum (DGLAM) to gather photographs and memorabilia for an upcoming exhibition ‘Teenagers and the Miners’ Strike’, which will open on August 23 at DGLAM.

Organiser Emily Wilkinson said: “I would like to ask the Doncaster community if they have any photographs or stories of growing up during the miners strike to please come along to DGLAM on the 26th to get the images scanned, or to get in touch with [email protected].”