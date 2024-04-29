Call for crutches and walking frames to be returned as Doncaster faces shortage
A call has gone out for people to return crutches and walking frames they no longer need as Doncaster faces a shortage of walking aids.
Doncaster Council has issued the plea and said: “We are currently experiencing a temporary shortage of walking frames and crutches
"Please return any unused or unwanted frames to your local Household Waste Recycling Centres or use the purple drop off bins at DRI Outpatients and Fracture Clinic or RDaSH Tickhill Road Main Entrance.”
"Thank you for your help.”
