British drivers are being urged to sell their French and German cars in the latest protest demanding Brexit.

Pro-Leave protesters are being urged to ditch motors from firms such as Renault, Citroen, BMW and Audi and replace them with British vehicles or Japanese ones.

British drivers are being urged to flog their EU cars.

READ MORE: Nationwide Brexit blackout protest is planned

The call, in the Brexit Protest and Direct Action Group on Facebook, comes after EU leaders agreed to an extension to Brexit until October 31 – although the UK could leave quicker if a deal can be agreed.

There have previously been calls for people to stop buying EU products in supermarkets, a nationwide blackout where pro-Brexit supporters switch their phones and TVs and not go shopping for the day and plans to blockade every major roundabout and junction in Britain.

Italian models such as Fiat as well as Spanish cars are also among the vehicles under fire.

READ MORE: Nigel Farage’s Brexit party would get most votes in Doncaster General Election, survey says

Other planned protests by Brexiteers include cancelling TV licences, refusing to pay Council Tax and protests outside German supermarkets like Aldi and Lidl in a bid to get Prime Minister Theresa May to listen to their demands.

A post on the page said: “Who's got a car built in the EU? Who's prepared to get rid of them?”

READ MORE: Remain voters are to blame for Brexit chaos, Doncaster poll says

One commenter wrote: “I’d never buy an EU car, mine is Japanese” while another added: “I deliberately didn’t buy a European car.”

Another added: “Had a German car for 25 years – never again.”

Another poster said: “I think to get rid of your non British EU built car is acting after the horse has bolted.

“The action should be not to buy in the first place. Of course this really only applies to brand new cars.

However, another slammed the plan and said: “Next it will be if you married to a EU citizen you gotta chuck him or her back. It don't matter if you own a UK ford or a Range Rover, the parts you need to fix it with are mostly manufactured in the EU.”