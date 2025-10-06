Call for bikers to join Doncaster memorial ride for 15-year-old after cancer death
Riders are being sought to join the funeral procession for 15-year-old Kendal Windle who died last month.
The tribute, which has been organised by Mexborough Ride-outs, will take place on October 9.
A spokesperson said: “On 19 September, Kendal sadly passed away at just 15 years old after a courageous battle with cancer.
"His family would love to honour him with a final ride as Kendal had a real passion for bikes and would be over the moon to see as many as possible there for him.”
The funeral ride will be held on Thursday 9 October. Meet at 9 Kelvin Street, Mexborough, at 1:15pm, ready to set off at 1:30pm.
The Mexborough Ride-outs spokesperson added: “Ride on in peace, Kendal — your journey continues on the open road.”
Further details HERE