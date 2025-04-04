Cakes and cuppas as one of Doncaster's oldest residents celebrates 104th birthday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of Doncaster’s oldest residents who has been dubbed an “inspiration” has celebrated her 104th birthday – with cakes and cuppas!

Joyce Goodyear, who was born in 1921, celebrated her big day with friends at Inspire Doncaster day centre, where staff described her as a “cherished member.”

A spokesperson said: “There was plenty of cake, laughter, and even a few happy tears as staff, and clients came together to celebrate.”

Mrs Goodyear, who was born just after the First World War and who also lived through World War Two, has raised a family and seen more than a century of change – and has been enjoying regular trips to the day centre for a number of years.

Joyce Goodyear has celebrated her 104th birthday.

But she says the secret to a long life is simple: “Keep smiling, don't stress and never say no to a nice cuppa!”

The party was filled with joyful moments, including a rousing round of “Happy Birthday,” cake, flowers, gifts, and plenty of memories shared.

“She’s an inspiration to all of us,” said Sarah, one of the team at the centre. “Her warmth, sense of humour, and sharp wit brighten every room she walks into.”

The celebration was just one example of the strong sense of community fostered at Inspire’s day centres.

A spokesperson said: “At Inspire Doncaster, we believe in the power of connection, compassion, and care.

"Our day centres are safe, welcoming spaces for adults and in need of companionship, support, or a break from isolation.

"We offer a wide range of activities — from arts and crafts to exercise sessions, bingo, hot meals, and day trips.

"But most importantly, we provide friendship, support, and a listening ear. For many who attend, it’s not just a centre — it’s a second home.”

"Our dedicated team of staff and volunteers work hard to ensure every individual who walks through our doors feels valued, heard, and celebrated — just like Mrs. Goodyear on her big day.”

To learn more about Inspire or to get involved, please contact 01302 770662.

You can also visit the website here for more details www.inspiredoncaster.com and you can also email [email protected] ⁠for further information.