Cabinet set to approve selection of four investment ‘Opportunity Sites’ in Doncaster
Doncaster Council’s cabinet is set to approve plans to select four Opportunity Sites across the borough to benefit from South Yorkshire’s Investment Zone scheme.
South Yorkshire was selected as the UK’s first Investment Zone by the government earlier this year, launching the scheme which aims to improve enterprise in selected regions.
Last week, it was announced that the proposed £80million funding over five years would be doubled to £160million over ten years.
Investment will focus on advanced manufacturing, with an estimated 8,000 new jobs to be created in the sector.
In Doncaster, GatewayEast, Thorne North, the city centre and the Unity development will become Opportunity Sites for investment.
The selection of GatewayEast will be subject to the reopening of Doncaster Sheffield Airport, which is currently being negotiated with investors.
This area is also one of two in the region to be selected as a Business Rates Retention zone, which will allow the council to keep tax paid by companies on the site.
In the city centre, several areas have been identified including the Waterfront, Minster Canal, Marshgate, Waterdale and Balby Carr.
Carcroft Common has been selected as a potential fifth site to be developed if the additional announced funding allows for this.
The plans have already been approved by the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA), allowing for work to take place following cabinet’s approval.