Cabinet set to approve selection of four investment ‘Opportunity Sites’ in Doncaster

Four areas across Doncaster have been selected to benefit from a government scheme to support investment in South Yorkshire.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Doncaster Council’s cabinet is set to approve plans to select four Opportunity Sites across the borough to benefit from South Yorkshire’s Investment Zone scheme.

South Yorkshire was selected as the UK’s first Investment Zone by the government earlier this year, launching the scheme which aims to improve enterprise in selected regions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last week, it was announced that the proposed £80million funding over five years would be doubled to £160million over ten years.

An aerial shot of Doncaster. Credit: Doncaster Chamber

Investment will focus on advanced manufacturing, with an estimated 8,000 new jobs to be created in the sector.

In Doncaster, GatewayEast, Thorne North, the city centre and the Unity development will become Opportunity Sites for investment.

The selection of GatewayEast will be subject to the reopening of Doncaster Sheffield Airport, which is currently being negotiated with investors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This area is also one of two in the region to be selected as a Business Rates Retention zone, which will allow the council to keep tax paid by companies on the site.

In the city centre, several areas have been identified including the Waterfront, Minster Canal, Marshgate, Waterdale and Balby Carr.

Carcroft Common has been selected as a potential fifth site to be developed if the additional announced funding allows for this.