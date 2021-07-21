Cabaret fun combined with a feast is coming to Doncaster this summer at the Cast theatre

The Magic of Wild Heather is a cabaret that incorporates food, music and storytelling.

James Blakey, associate director of Public Acts, said: “Our Doncaster community has remained connected, supportive, creative and hopeful during the last 15 months; working and creating together at distance and learning new skills in order to do so.

Company in rehearsal for The Magic of Wild Heather.

“We’re thrilled that this summer we’ll have the opportunity to bring our company together for a celebratory cabaret and storytelling performance on Cast’s main stage.”

Tickets for The Magic of Wild Heather are pay what you decide and audiences are invited to share a celebratory feast on Cast’s main stage whilst celebrating a long-forgotten story, mixed with movement and a sprinkle of magic.

The show was written by Jasmin Mandi-Ghomi, directed by James Blakey and designed by Hannah Sibai.

The creative team is completed by composer musicians Hayley Yule and Nick Lewis, plus filmmaker Ranjish Madaan.

Cast rehearsals for The Magic of Wild Heather.

The story is co-created by members of the Public Acts community company and features performances from local artists.

The Magic of Wild Heather is a community performance project through the National Theatre’s Public Acts program to create extraordinary acts of theatre and community.

Five community organisations across Doncaster, B:Friend, Conversation Club, Edlington Community Organisation, Cast Young Company and Darts, have been taking part in the programme.

After being postponed last year, Cast will also be hosting The Doncastarian Chalk Circle in August, 2022.

Cast in rehearsal for The Magic of Wild Heather.

It is a newly adapted version of Bertolt Brecht’s classic play by Chris Bush, directed by James Blakey with music from Ruth Chan and design by Hannah Sibai.

It is a tale of belonging, passion alongside Yorkshire grit and humour.

Deborah Rees, director of Cast, said: “The continuation of these projects shows just how important the arts are to our local community, now more than ever.“We are working with community groups across Doncaster and look forward to developing these relationships.

“We are delighted that we can create and celebrate together this summer after what has been such a difficult year for so many.”

Tickets are available here.