Businesses asked to ‘give an hour’ and impact young people’s lives

An appeal is being made to small businesses in the Isle and across the Humber, to spare an hour to help and inspire young people.

‘Face Time a Farmer’ has run for three years and is just one example of the impact a little devoted time can have.

Tom Martin volunteers with young people. A full- time farmer, he is the founder of FaceTime a Farmer.

He said: “By using technology, it doesn’t even need to take an hour. Our 150 farmers use FaceTime or Skype to connect with 150 classrooms every fortnight, giving the young people an insight into farming and rural life, which links to the curriculum and wider career opportunities.”

The campaign from the Humber Local Enterprise Partnership, is aimed at small and medium sized businesses, to help young people prepare for the fast-changing world of work.

Its campaign shows how, in as little as one hour, organisations can help to transform a young person’s future.

They can bring career opportunities to life and give insight about the skills young people need to be successful in the workplace.

Evidence shows that regular contact with employers while young people are still at school, can lift their employment prospects and future earnings significantly.

But more employers need to come forward to work with schools and colleges, so that every young person can get the support they need.

Activities can include interview practice, mentoring or working with a teacher to liven a lesson.

With 16.3 million people working in an SME, they represent 60 per cent of all private sector employment in the UK.

Employers of all shapes and sizes are encouraged to visit www.careersandenterprise.co.uk/give-an-hour to find out more and register to support a school or college in their area.

Stephen Savage, chair of Humber LEP Education and Skills Board, said: “This opportunity helps our focus on improving employability enormously.”

Claudia Harris, chief executive of The Careers and Enterprise Company, added: “With as little as one hour these dynamic small firms can help a young person discover more about the world of work and open up career paths they didn’t even know existed.” There are many ways for SMEs to give an hour, to support the next generation.