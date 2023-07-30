The South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) will vote on a series of rises to bus fares to come into effect in November.

The authority has proposed that adult fares stay in line with the national cap, which is rising to £2.50 on 1 November. Child concessionary fares for under 18s are proposed to rise, from 80p to £1.

The ‘Zoom Beyond’ fare which gives 18-21 year olds reduced fares on some buses and tram services will be scrapped entirely. If approved, the changes will be in place until November 2024, when they will be reviewed again.

Bus fares could be set to rise in November across South Yorkshire. Picture shows buses in Sheffield town centre. Picture: David Kessen, National World

The Department for Transport (DfT) first introduced the bus fare cap in May to encourage public transport use. It will continue to run until October 2025 with the new raised cap.