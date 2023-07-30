News you can trust since 1925
Bus fares set to rise across South Yorkshire from November

Bus fares will rise across South Yorkshire this year as the national cap is set to increase and concession fares are raised.
By Shannon Mower
Published 30th Jul 2023, 07:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Jul 2023, 07:30 BST

The South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) will vote on a series of rises to bus fares to come into effect in November.

The authority has proposed that adult fares stay in line with the national cap, which is rising to £2.50 on 1 November. Child concessionary fares for under 18s are proposed to rise, from 80p to £1.

The ‘Zoom Beyond’ fare which gives 18-21 year olds reduced fares on some buses and tram services will be scrapped entirely. If approved, the changes will be in place until November 2024, when they will be reviewed again.

Bus fares could be set to rise in November across South Yorkshire. Picture shows buses in Sheffield town centre. Picture: David Kessen, National WorldBus fares could be set to rise in November across South Yorkshire. Picture shows buses in Sheffield town centre. Picture: David Kessen, National World
The Department for Transport (DfT) first introduced the bus fare cap in May to encourage public transport use. It will continue to run until October 2025 with the new raised cap.

The SYMCA will vote on the changes during a board meeting on Monday, 31 July.

