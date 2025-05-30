Brother of Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann opens up on shock death of pair's mum

The brother of title-winning Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann has opened up on the tragedy of their mum’s death in the closing stages of the season, saying she would have been so proud of him.

Former Irish League player Ryan McCann spoke of his family’s pride and sadness at seeing Rovers become League Two champions, just weeks after the death of their beloved mum Valerie, who passed away on March 18 at the age of 72.

In an inteview with the Belfast Telegraph Ryan, a former Linfield and Crusaders midfielder, said: “My mum was Grant’s biggest supporter.

“She was on Facebook most of the time and telling everyone how well her family was doing.

“Over Christmas she had felt unwell and was struggling with her breathing but she recovered.

“We went to the Country to Country Festival on the Saturday night in Belfast. Sixteen of us had a box and my mum had a great night.

“On the Monday evening she felt unwell and on Tuesday morning she just collapsed in dad’s arms and died that afternoon. The ambulance came and they worked on her but she had a pretty aggressive form of pneumonia.

“It was very sudden.

“Grant had eight to ten games left of the season, right in the middle of his title push, and it was horrendous.

“It fell over an international break and he was able to get home to help out with my dad Sammy, who was at home on his own for the first time in around 50 years.

“Mum loved the football, she loved going to the games with dad, loved Linfield, Liverpool and following Grant and the grandsons. Bayley is at Barnsley, Frankie is at Peterborough and Jesse is at his local team.

“She would have been celebrating Grant’s success and telling everyone on Facebook. He was her big son and she was so proud of him. He didn’t just get promoted, he won the League.”

“It was very hard for Grant as he was very close to our mum,” added Ryan. “Grant has three kids and he never got home as much as he would have loved to.

“Everything starts to prey on your mind more and it was particularly tough for him.

“He has his family in England, though they live busy lives with the boys playing football.

“But Grant wouldn’t have the huge support network that we have back home.”

After losing his mum, Grant commented on ‘X’: “Our beautiful mum Valerie gained her angel wings as she passed away suddenly at home. Please say a prayer for my dad and the rest of the family who are truly heartbroken.”

“On my dad’s side of the family there is Alzheimer’s, and that is something that can drag on for years,” said Ryan. “Dad couldn’t lift the phone and tell his two sisters. Mum wouldn’t have wanted to experience that but she was the life and soul of the party, loved a sing song and was very proud of us all.

“The sudden nature of it all makes it worse. Sometimes in life things happen that puts everything into perspective and you need to slow down.

“We know there are many more important things in life than football and making sure our dad has the right support around him is our priority.

“It was a long marriage. My dad is 69 but now he needs to learn how to do new things.

“The family has come together to celebrate Grant’s success over the years but now there is some sadness mixed in with the pride.”

Grant credited his father Sam for getting him Ryan into football and said previously: 'My parents are brilliant - they drove us around everywhere in Northern Ireland and supported us when I went to West Ham and Ryan went to Glasgow Rangers, tough times on your own and stuff like that,

“As much as we can do for them, we do. It is great to have them over here supporting. They love it. My dad retires soon so he will get more chance to come over at weekends.”