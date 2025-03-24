Britain's oldest working male stripper coming to Doncaster this weekend

Britain’s oldest working male stripper is coming to Doncaster this weekend to perform at a raunchy show.

Ultimate Ladies Night will take place Wheatley’s Parklands Sports and Social Club on Saturday (March 29) – and among those taking to the stage will be Mike Hustler – who recently featured on TV’s This Morning talking about his lengthy career as a male stripper.

The huge show will featuring six hot male entertainers, death defying circus acts plus a hilarious draq queen host in a new show titled Unchained.

Mike, 56, whose real name is Michael Parkinson, appeared on the ITV show in a sailor’s costume and revealed he has been stripping since he was 18 years old.

Mike told viewers: "I tend to prefer to go all the way. Because if you don't, you get booed. When I first started we never used to do it.”

