Boxing night to be held in memory of Doncaster mum of four

A fundraising night of boxing is to be held in memory of a Doncaster mum of four following her shock death.

Michelle Brown passed away at last month – with more than £10,000 raised for her grieving family through a funding campaign.

Now a community boxing club will host an evening of fights in her memory at Doncaster’s Corn Exchange on November 1.

A spokesperson for Wilby Carr Community Boxing Club, which is organising the event said: “Michelle meant a lot to many if not all of our boxers in the gym, travelling with them to shows and sharing many laughs along the way.

Wilby Carr Boxing Club is hosting a fight night in memory of Doncaster mum of four Michelle Brown.

"She will be greatly missed as a vital part of our club. All participants and visitors are encouraged to wear something orange in her memory.”

Last month, Rebecca Powell, who organised the funding page, which you can donate to HERE said: “It’s with the heaviest of hearts that we share the devastating news of the passing of our beautiful Michelle Brown — the most infectiously funny, kind, and compassionate soul you could ever meet.

“She lit up every room she walked into with her cheeky smile, her incredible sense of humour, and the warmth of her heart.

“Michelle wasn’t just a friend — she was the friend.

"The one who would drop everything to help someone in need.

"The one you could always count on for a laugh, a shoulder to cry on, or a bit of brutally honest advice delivered with love.

"She had a heart of absolute gold and made a lasting impact on everyone lucky enough to know her.”

Michelle passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on September 28.

Added Rebecca: “Her sudden loss has left an unimaginable hole in our lives, especially for her four beautiful children — Paige, Lacey, Lewis, and Roman — and her loving partner, Colin.

"Michelle was the heart of their family, their rock, and their greatest cheerleader.

“Her children were her world, and her love and strength as a mother were truly inspiring. She was not only a devoted mum but also Colin’s best friend and soulmate. Together, they built a life filled with love, laughter, and unforgettable memories.

“Now, as we come to terms with this heartbreak, we’re asking for your support.

“We want to give Michelle the beautiful and dignified send-off she deserves — one that honours the incredible woman she was. If you’re able to spare anything, no matter how small, it would mean the world to her family.

“All donations will go directly towards funeral costs, and anything remaining will be given to her children to support them in the weeks and months ahead.

“Let’s come together to show this amazing family just how deeply loved Michelle truly was.”