Boris Johnson 'thrilled' at Doncaster girl's winning design for MP's Christmas card

Don Valley MP Nick Fletcher shared the winning card on social media channel, saying the PM was ‘thrilled’ at the design by by a 10-year-old from Hatfield Woodhouse.

He said: “We had some fantastic entries in my Christmas card competition this year.

"Boris Johnson was thrilled to see the winning card, designed by Alisha, aged 10.

"A really brilliant card and a wonderful artist. Well done to everyone who took part.”

It comes after a turbulent couple of weeks for the pair.

Mr Fletcher was embroiled in a row about faking visits to parts of his constituency after using the same selfie three times before a fresh row erupted when he said a lack of male role models on TV was leading young men to commit crime.