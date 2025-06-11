Bookings now open for Inspiration – Railway 200’s unique exhibition train coming to Doncaster

Bookings have opened for a unique exhibition train as part of Railway 200 – the national celebration of the 200th anniversary of the modern railway.

The travelling attraction – named Inspiration – launches at Severn Valley Railway in Worcestershire on 27 June and will criss-cross Britain over 12 months, visiting 60 locations and showcasing rail’s past, present and future in fun and engaging ways.

The full schedule for the first six months of Inspiration’s tour has also been announced. For Yorkshire and the North-East, this includes:

Freightliner Doncaster Railport, South Yorkshire, 16-17 August

Artist impression of Inspiration carriage Your Railway Future.

National Railway Museum, York, 23-31 August

Darlington station, County Durham, 10-17 September

Locomotion museum, Shildon, County Durham, 20 September-1 October

North Yorkshire Moors Railway, Grosmont, 5-7 October

Keighley & Worth Valley Railway, West Yorkshire, 25 October-2 November

Free tickets to board the train are now available to book for 27 June to 17 August and registrations of interest are open for visits from 23 August to 20 December 2025. Those who register their interest will be the first to be informed when new bookings open. Dates for 2026 will be unveiled later this year.

The visits to the North-East are part of S&DR200, a nine-month international festival inspired by the opening of the Stockton and Darlington Railway – the first railway in the world to operate passenger and freight trains.

And Inspiration’s stop off at Keighley is part of the varied programme of events celebrating Bradford’s year as UK City of Culture.

Four carriages obtained by Network Rail are being converted into the eye-catching exhibition train, which is curated in partnership with the National Railway Museum and will promote rail innovation and careers. The carriages are currently being fitted out, supported by a £250,000 grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Rail’s pioneering pedigree will be explored in a ‘railway firsts’ coach, highlighting landmark moments in rail’s development. Alongside will be a Wonderlab on Wheels, inviting visitors to test their engineering skills with hands-on exhibits adapted from the National Railway Museum’s own interactive railway-themed gallery. Next will be a Your Railway Future carriage, showcasing some of the more hidden roles in rail and encouraging people to join the railway to shape the next 200 years. There will also be a Partner Zone, offering free, flexible exhibition space.

Emma Roberts, programme manager for Railway 200 – a cross-sector, Government-backed campaign, said: “This special exhibition train is set to become a new, national visitor attraction, providing an unforgettable experience for hundreds of thousands of people across Britain, including many schoolchildren. It will excite, enlighten, entertain and inspire them to take a fresh look at the railway, as part of its anniversary celebrations.”

Jason Hamilton, Network Rail route director, North & East, said: “The closer that Inspiration gets to arriving in our region, the more enticing it becomes. This special exhibition train will embody everything that we’re celebrating with Railway 200 – from the industry’s stunning heritage to its exciting future, and it’s exciting to have the links with Bradford’s special year as UK City of Culture and the S&DR200 celebrations.”

Pam Porter, Locomotion operations and events manager, said: “We are proud to be welcoming Inspiration to Shildon, the world’s first railway town. Co-curated by the National Railway Museum, the exhibition train is a brilliant way to engage young people in the story of rail, and to showcase the varied career opportunities available within the sector. In this landmark year, Locomotion is the number one destination to immerse yourself in the past, present and future of the railways.”

Steve Wilson, head of stations at LNER, said: “We’re thrilled to be hosting Inspiration as part of its nationwide tour during the Railway 200 year. This special exhibition train will showcase the railways in such an exciting and engaging way. For LNER to be able to welcome people to it at Darlington, in the region where the railway began 200 years ago, is a very proud moment for us.”

More than 200,000 people, including many schoolchildren, are expected to visit by prior booking. Admission to the train will be free, but normal entry charges to heritage railways and private sites where it is located will apply.

To book and find out more about Inspiration visit www.railway200.co.uk/inspiration.

For more on Railway 200 and how to get involved visit www.railway200.co.uk.