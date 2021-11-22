Book event will bring together Doncaster’s writing community and prove the town can become a hub for literacy

The event will be held at the Danum Gallery, Library and Museum on Saturday, November 27.

Authors will have stalls in the art gallery and will be hosting talks from 10am to 5pm.

Craig Hallam, aged 37 from Scawsby is an author and organiser of the event, said: “We want to show that there are creative folk doing great things here in Doncaster.

Craig Hallam - author and event organiser.

“There are loads of writers here and I thought it would be a good idea to get some of them together to show that there is a literary community here.”

Authors at the event are: Leigh Oakley, KS Marsden, Noreen Nasim, Mick Pettinger, Amy Wilson, Michael Fowler, Craig Hallam, Christie Adams, Angela Wren and Mel Hewitt.

Each author will be hosting a talk about the subject of their book.

Topics range from ‘Witches Through Time’ to ‘Orphans In Literature.’

“There are loads of art groups and artists in Doncaster,” Craig said.

“But not much for writers but we want to change that.

“It just isn’t true that people only write down South.

“We have great talent in Yorkshire.

“We want to show that Doncaster can become a hub for literature.”

Craig is also passionate about sharing the benefits that writing can have on well being.

“I myself have depression and anxiety,” he said.

“Writing is a form of therapy and helps you to get stuff out.

“I want to share that writing doesn’t just have to be for novelists; anyone can use it as a tool for well being.”

The event is informal and open to anyone who is interested.