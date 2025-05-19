What was described as an ‘unforgettable evening of music and hope’ held recently in the Armthorpe Community Centre raised over £2,500 for charity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A concert was performed by the famous Boobs and Brass who are a brass band entirely self-financed, where every member volunteers

their time and covers their own travel expenses to perform at concerts and have since it was founded by Jane Nichols and Margaret Betts in 2006 raising over £275,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Every penny of this money has gone to various charities, with £239,000.00 going to breast cancer research which has gone towards funding 10 breast cancer projects at various research facilities across the UK.

Boobs and Brass concert raised over £2,500 for two Doncaster charities.

The findings from these studies are stowed in a universal research database for future medical advancements, and it was actually mentioned on the night, by the compere Carolyn Oldershaw only that week they had been informed that thanks to this research there is now a drug available to help managed Stage 4 cancer, offering hope for longer survival and improved quality of life.

In addition to breast cancer research, Boobs and Brass has supported charities such as Macmillan, Dementia UK, the British Legion, the Air Ambulance, Marie Currie, and the purchase of specialist eye equipment for a local hospital to name but a few.

The proceeds from this concert went to Breast Cancer NOW and Doncaster MIND and thanks to the generosity of sponsors and donors, 100 per cent of all funds raised on the night, £2,500, went to these two charities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman said: “A presentation was made in the Church of St Leonard & St Mary in Armthorpe earlier this month to Becky Leeman and Anne Symon from Doncaster MIND along with sponsors and helpers who all contributed to making the night successful, and whilst Anna Hadjivassiliou

from Breast Cancer NOW could not attend due to another pre-arranged engagement sent the organiser a very nice letter advising that the cheque they had received from B&B for £1,250 would pay for four days research.”

Organiser Alan Barber thanked Plevy’s Garden World, Hird Rail Services, Crozier Jones, Doncaster Pheonix Rugby Club, Shannon Watson, Armthorpe Elmfield Band and of course Margaret Betts and her ‘Girls’ from Boobs and Brass for a wonderful evening.

The following words are taken from the back of the programme: “‘One in two of us will be touched by cancer in our lifetime. Sadly, for many, it is not just loved ones who are affected, and it’s not just women who are impacted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, each year brings new discoveries, enabling us to develop improved treatment so that people with cancer can live longer, better lives.

“It should also be said that ‘no one should have to face mental health difficulties alone’ but many do. Thankfully, with the support of Doncaster MIND, an independent local mental health organization, individuals can find a path to recovery and improved emotional well-being.

“Tonight, a big thanks must go to Boobs & Brass for their incedible journey from inception and for making life better for those in need, especially to the two ladies who had the faith to follow a dream.

“Thank You!”