Bomb threats made against Doncaster firm targeted as part of bizarre internet craze

Bomb threats have been made against a Doncaster firm, targeted as part of a bizarre internet craze – with worried staff releasing a CCTV image of a YouTuber who buzzed the premises with a drone and filmed employees.

The YouTuber, known only as BP Visits, clashed with workers at Yorkshire Metal Recycling in Kirk Sandall after he began filming outside the premises, with staff challenging him.

He was told to leave – but then flew a drone over the premises off Sandall Stones Road to continue filming and repeatedly accused the firm of being “dodgy.”

Police are now involved in the incident, part of a strange online community known as “auditing.”

So-callled auditors are on the rise in the UK, with wannabe social media stars flying drones over factories, police stations, shopping centres and chemical sites and being watched by thousands of people online – with viewers tuning in to watch them face challenges from angry staff.

Now the firm has hit back against the masked blogger – who claims his real name is Bill Payer – and released a CCTV image in a bid to find out his true identity.

A spokesperson for the firm, based in Sandall Stones Road said: “We involved the police when this man attended. Can you imagine the alarm if you saw a person dressed like this trying to enter your property?”

Workers called 999 and after BP Visits uploaded the footage to YouTube under the title “company sends out thug to attack me,” his followers began targeting the firm, which operates a huge scrapyard near to Kirk Sandall railway station.

The spokesperson said: “We are getting bomb threats , threats to family and employees from his followers.

"The police are trying to find out his true identity.

“The video BP visits has posted has been edited to make him look all innocent.

"Secondly, he fails to show himself approaching us in a balaclava with rucksack and other bags.

“We closed the gate to avoid altercation with this man, we have nothing to hide.

"This man simply wants to provoke a reaction to gain money from views on social media . I’m sure the general public wouldn’t take kindly to a man dressed in a balaclava coming into the entrance of their homes.” Auditors claim filming is asserting rights to take photographs and film on publicly accessible land so they can “audit” a business and give it a score or report card.

But clips often feature angry and violent exchanges – with auditors being accused of provoking angry reactions from workers to gain clicks on their videos, which are often uploaded with eye-catching and controversial titles.

BP Visits has more than 24,000 subscribers with thousands of views – but keeps his face hidden in videos.

In the visit to Kirk Sandall, after clashing with an employee, he can be seen telling viewers that he will not be reporting the incident to the police – as it would mean having to reveal his name.

His Facebook page simply states: “Visiting intreresting places and making interesting videos just for you.”

Such is the surge in interest that the National Police Chiefs’ Council has issued guidance to officers on how to handle auditors.

It says: “Auditing is a behaviour that has common practice in the USA for a number of years and is developing a growing community of auditors, subscribers and viewers throughout the United Kingdom.

“The auditors use security concerns surrounding the filming of staff and premises, alongside limited powers to prevent it.

“They appear to provoke staff and site security into potentially embarrassing reactions, often asserting that staff are overstepping legal boundaries.

'”They are also well-versed in their own rights and often cite legislation in their interactions with staff.

“Any perception they are under police surveillance is likely to be challenged robustly and, potentially publicly.”

BP Visits has come under fire over the clip.

One viewer told him: “Let’s be honest here, while you aren’t doing anything illegal, you know you are likely to cause that sort of reaction – and it gets your views and likes up, so maybe stop pretending to be shocked and offended.”

Another told him: “I’m not being funny, but what do you expect when you’re turning up at people’s work and antagonising them?”

"The reason you get attacked and confronted all the time is because you act like a victim,” another viewer told him.

And another wrote: “The fact that you won’t report it to save your own identity seems a bit suss. As the saying goes, nothing to hide, nothing to fear.

"You are tempting fate by keeping this up as you seem to rub people up the wrong way more often than not.”

"Play silly games, win silly prizes,” another shared. “One of these auditors is gonna get really hurt one day in one of these type of vids.”

And another posted: “This is a private business, not a public building.

"If you had gone in and explained what you were doing, they may have been a bit more welcoming. But when you turn up unannounced and just start recording and telling them you are going to send a drone up over their property you can almost guarantee there’s going to be a hostile reception – but maybe that was your intention because the video gets more views.”

Another posted: “I saw you riding your bike, you looked like a thief looking for things to steal. Going around wearing a black ski mask and balaclava, you should understand that you are making people nervous – but you don’t show that do you?”

"Just get a life, get a job and let others do theirs, you are today’s society in a nutshell,” fumed another.

"BP doesn’t want to have to report this type of stuff,” shared another. “It’s clear he’s no auditor – just in it for the views. Pathetic.”

BP Visits said: “I am Bill Payer - I am an industrial estate YouTuber and make videos on companies I find interesting for my viewers to watch.

"I also fly my drone over to capture a 360 panoramic view of the area and also take an aerial shot of the company to upload to Google Maps.

"I was there in all innocence when, after their arguing, they closed the main gate and I moved away across the road to continue my drone flight. They then sent out an employee to attack me for no reason except that I was "filming.”

He declined to answer further questions about his name, his methods or answer suggestions that his videos were designed to provoke.