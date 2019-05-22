A man whose body was found on a beach in Cleethorpes last week can be officially named.

The body of 49-year-old Gary Simpson from Leeds was discovered by a member of the public on the morning of Friday 17 May near to the former Wonderland amusements on the Promenade.

Mr Simpson’s family have been informed and specialist officers are supporting them at this difficult time.

It’s believed Mr Simpson was working in Cleethorpes as a roofer at the time of his death.

Detective Sergeant Mick Keech said: “A post-mortem examination and forensic tests have proved inconclusive as to the cause of Mr Simpson’s death.

“Our investigations are obviously still ongoing to ascertain exactly how Mr Simpson died and why he was on the beach, and we are providing regular updates to his family in West Yorkshire.

“They have asked for privacy at this time.”