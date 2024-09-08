Blue plaque unveiled for legendary former Doncaster Rovers manager Billy Bremner

A blue plaque marking the childhood home of former Doncaster Rovers manager Billy Bremner has been unveiled in his hometown.

The memorial to the Scotland and Leeds United icon was commissioned by the Scottish Football Supporters Association (SFSA) in partnership with Leeds United Supporters Group, Raploch Community Council and the University of Stirling.

It was officially unveiled by Eddie Gray, long time team-mate and friend of Bremner, outside 35a Weir Street, the house in which Bremner grew up on the Raploch estate.

Former Scotland international Jimmy Bone, another team mate of Bremner's, was also in attendance.

Addressing the crowd of fans and community members who had gathered to watch the occasion, Gray said: “It was real honour to be asked to unveil the blue plaque showing the world where Billy came from.

"He was fiercely proud of his roots, and it will be a fitting tribute to see a statue here in the coming years.

“He really was an iconic player that everyone in Leeds and Scotland loved.”

The plaque is part of a wider campaign to celebrate Bremner, who is regarded as one of football’s greatest midfielders.

He captained Leeds United from 1965 through the most successful period in the club’s history, winning two League Championship medals and an FA Cup-winners medal, and represented Scotland 54 times, captaining the 1974 FIFA World Cup squad.

His significance to Leeds United is cemented by a statue outside the team’s Elland Road stadium, while in Scotland no such tribute had previously existed.

Having unveiled the blue plaque, the campaign group are pushing forward with plans to erect a statue of Billy in Raploch, commissioning artist Kenny Hunter to create the sculpture and launching a fundraising drive to support their efforts.

The campaign to honour the late footballer has been supported by the University of Stirling’s Professor Richard Haynes and Dr Karen Fraser.

The pair previously created an online exhibition celebrating Bremner’s life and career, called ‘Fae Raploch to Elland Road’.

Dr Fraser said: “I’m thrilled to see Billy Bremner celebrated like this in the community in which he grew up. Billy was a truly inspirational figure and left a lasting mark on Raploch.

"People who knew Billy as a friend before he became a footballing legend told us of their pride and affection for him and remembered not only his talent on the football field, but his humour and sense of fun, his loyalty to his friends and the area he was from – something he never really left behind, even when miles away playing and later managing.”

Dr Richard Haynes, Professor of Media Sport at the University of Stirling, said: "The blue plaque in memory of Billy Bremner's early life in Raploch, Stirling, is a further milestone in the campaign to develop a permanent memorial to one of Scotland's greatest ever football players.

“It continues to be a journey of discovery about his sporting career and what it means to others in both Leeds and Scotland. The partnerships between supporter groups, the local community and a range of regional agencies, including our own contribution from the university, provide an example of the power of sport to bring disparate communities together and use our cultural heritage to promote common values and aspirations across the generations."

Bremner first came to Rovers in November 1978, when he succeeded Stan Anderson in the Belle Vue hotseat.

His strategy was to blend youth and experience - he gave opportunities to youngsters like Daral Pugh, Steve Lister, Shaun Flanagan and Ian Snodin.

At the same time, he signed veterans including Hugh Dowd, Alan Little, Ian Nimmo and Alan Warboys.

The strategy took time to bear fruit, but in 1980-81 Rovers won promotion from Division Four, finishing in third place.

The next two seasons, in Division Three, were difficult and after just surviving in 1981-82, Rovers were relegated a year later.

Bremner regrouped and rebuilt for 1983-84, keeping the core of young talent - the Snodins, Lister, Billy Russell, Glenn Humphries and Colin Douglas - and adding the experienced Bill Green, Ernie Moss and Andy Kowalski.

Moss and Douglas formed a fine partnership, netting 30 league goals between them.

Rovers were defeated only twice at home and after a thrilling battle with eventual champions York City, they went up in second place.

The following season saw a 1-0 home victory over First Division QPR in the FA Cup followed by defeat to eventual league champions Everton in the fourth round.

However, in October 1985 Bremner was offered the job at his former club Leeds United and left Rovers after seven years in charge.

His second spell came with Rovers in different circumstances, having been relegated to Division Four in 1988 and having endured a dreadful couple of seasons under Bremner’s former playing rival, Dave Mackay.

Rovers reached the Northern Final of the Football League Trophy in 1989-90, just missing out on a first trip to Wembley, but finished only 20th in Division Four.

The next season was better, and Rovers led the table on three occasions before falling away in the second half of the season.

After a disastrous start to 1991-92, Bremner decided enough was enough, resigning in early November 1991.

That was the end of his managerial career, although he worked as a radio pundit before his early death, aged 54, in 1997.