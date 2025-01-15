Blue Monday: Rail service joins Samaritans to get people chatting over a cuppa on the saddest day of the year.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

East Midlands Railway (EMR) is supporting Samaritans to flip the so-called ‘Blue Monday’ on its head and transform it into ‘Brew Monday’ on January 20.

This initiative aims to encourage connection, conversation, and support, bringing some warmth to what is often considered the most difficult day of the year.

January’s cold and dark days can often feel isolating, but EMR is teaming up with the Samaritans, Andy’s Man Club, and other dedicated partners to change that narrative.

Customers travelling on the 08:37 from Sheffield to London service will be treated to the special ‘Brew Train’ experience, with complimentary tea, coffee, biscuits, and information leaflets provided by Samaritans volunteers and EMR staff. The message is simple: a chat over a cuppa can make a real difference.

The initiative doesn’t stop there. EMR is also hosting a station event at Derby, creating a welcoming space for customers to learn about available support and join in the spirit of Brew Monday.

Stands will be set up on the overbridge, with representatives from the Samaritans and Andy’s Man Club - a men's suicide prevention charity offering free-to-attend peer-to-peer support. Volunteers from Andy’s Man Club will be available from 10.30am onwards, while the Samaritans volunteers will be available from 7.30am.

Steven Thake, Train Manager & Mentor at London St Pancras, Inclusioneers Network Lead, and Mental Health First Aider, said: "At East Midlands Railway, we understand the importance of mental health and the power of simple connections.

"Sadly, our workforce can sometimes be exposed to potentially traumatic events, which is why we feel so passionate about the issue.

"Brew Monday is about transforming a day often seen as difficult into a moment of positivity and support. By sharing a cuppa and a conversation, we can help brighten someone’s day and remind them that they’re not alone.

"We’re proud to partner with the Samaritans and Andy’s Man Club to bring this message to life on our ‘Brew Train’ and at our stations. Together, we’re showing that even small gestures, like taking the time to talk, can have a big impact. Let’s turn Blue Monday into a day of connection, compassion, and community.”

Olivia Cayley, Head of Rail Programme at Samaritans, said: “Brew Monday is a great way to remind people of the importance of staying connected to friends and family. There is no right or wrong way to check in on those we love – but what we do know is that moments of human connection make a huge difference to those who are struggling.”

To learn more about the Samaritans’ Brew Monday campaign, visit www.samaritans.org/support-us/campaign/brew-monday