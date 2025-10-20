Black History Month: Mayor and MP join Doncaster celebrations

The mayor of Doncaster was among special guests at an event to mark Black History Month in Doncaster.

Ros Jones joined deputy mayor Glyn Jones, Doncaster Central MP Sally Jameson and City of Doncaster Council chief executive Damian Allen for the event at the Merciful Centre, Scot Lane.

The evening included cultural performances showcasing music, dance, and empowerment talks, community speakers sharing reflections on history, identity, and resilience as well as interactive displays and exhibitions.

There were also opportunities to connect with local organisations and community members.

Events are being held across Doncaster to mark Black History Month.

Danum Gallery, Library and Museum is hosting an exhibition celebrating 2,000 years of Black History in Doncaster.

Visitors will also find a display in the Children’s Library celebrating important Black historical figures, alongside a range of books that celebrate representation and racial diversity.

Saturday’s event, hosted by BME United, was designed to honour the rich heritage, achievements and contributions of Black communities in Doncaster and beyond.