Bikers sought to join huge charity ride ending in Doncaster

By Darren Burke
Published 26th Jun 2025, 10:28 BST

Bikers are being sought to join a huge charity ride which will end in Doncaster next month.

Nationwide charity Relay Riders UK will be travelling from Ladybower Reservoir to Wheels Cafe in Sykehouse on July 19 – and motorcyclists are being invited to join the 42 mile ride across the region.

Raising funds for Mental Health Motorbike, this is the organisation’s 11th relay around the UK and sees riders carry teddy bear mascots 24 hours a day from start to finish.

Following the ride, an after party will be held at the cafe - which is alongside the Old George Inn – with a BBQ and live music.

The Relay Riders event will run from Ladybower to Wheels Cafe at Sykehouse (right).placeholder image
The Relay Riders event will run from Ladybower to Wheels Cafe at Sykehouse (right).

People are welcome to camp and all camping funds from bike tent pitches (£10 per pitch single occupancy / £16 two people) will be given to Mental Health Motorbike.

Anyone interested in taking part can find out more HERE

The ride will depart at noon from Ladybower and will arrive in Sykehouse at around 1.45pm.

