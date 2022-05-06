Bikers sought to give Doncaster motorcyclist 'send off he deserves' at funeral

David Booth, who was a keen rider, will make his final journey from his home in Balby to Rose Hill Crematorium on May 18 – and fellow riders are being sought to help give him a guard of honour.
Friend Sharon Thomson said: “Calling all biker friends.
“A dear old neighbour of mine, David Booth, recently passed away.
"He was a biker who in recent years battled cancer and even experienced an accident being knocked off his bike a few years ago, which put an end to his biking days totalling his bike.
"His wife Alannah would like a bikers’ send off for him, nothing major, just a few bikes and bikers present to give him the send off he deserves as he loved being out on his bike.”
The cortege will leave Grenville Road, Balby at 2.30pm arriving at Rose Hill for 3pm.