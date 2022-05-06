Bikers sought to give Doncaster motorcyclist 'send off he deserves' at funeral

David Booth, who was a keen rider, will make his final journey from his home in Balby to Rose Hill Crematorium on May 18 – and fellow riders are being sought to help give him a guard of honour.

Friend Sharon Thomson said: “Calling all biker friends.

“A dear old neighbour of mine, David Booth, recently passed away.

"He was a biker who in recent years battled cancer and even experienced an accident being knocked off his bike a few years ago, which put an end to his biking days totalling his bike.

"His wife Alannah would like a bikers’ send off for him, nothing major, just a few bikes and bikers present to give him the send off he deserves as he loved being out on his bike.”