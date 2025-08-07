Bikers roar back into Doncaster town as popular bike night returns
Bawtry Bike Night saw riders breeze in for a night of food and drink – as well as the chance to chat with fellow bikers, inspect each other’s machines and soak up the atmopshere inside the town’s historic market place.
Previous events have seen Bawtry teeming with bikes – and organisers Visit Bawtry have made it a regular fixture in 2025 after seeing the success of previous events which have helped bring in custom for local buisnesses.
The three hour gathering encourages riders to discover the town and enjoy food and drink from a wide range of outlets.
A spokesperson for Visit Bawtry said: “Wow what a great Visit Bawtry Bike Night with over 400 bikes visiting us.
"Great atmosphere and such a friendly bunch.”
