Bikers donate festive treats to sick children at Doncaster Royal Infirmary

Doncaster Royal Infirmary’s children’s ward received a donation of Christmas calendars and sweets from Doncaster Dragons MCC ahead of the festive period.

After spending a month collecting the selection boxes, the club members drove to Doncaster Royal Infirmary atop their impressive bikes to hand deliver the generous donation to the Children’s Ward. They were met by some very festive and grateful ward staff.

Icky Lall, the Play Leader on the children’s ward at DRI, said: “We are very grateful for all the support and the donations.”

Bikers delivered treats to Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

She went on: “The children really enjoyed eating their chocolates and at a time like this it has put a smile on their faces. We appreciate all the club has done for us.”

As a Play Leader, Icky’s role is to distract the ward’s children away from the hospital procedures that they might encounter and to make their stay a positive one through play and working with the families as a unit.

She added: “Donations made to the Trust such as this are excellent morale boosts to our young patients and a wonderful way to reassure them that they are being thought of during the festive period.”