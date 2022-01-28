Bike repair station is installed at popular Doncaster park

A bike repair station has been installed at a popular Doncaster park as a new push to encourage cycling across town gets under way.

By Darren Burke
Friday, 28th January 2022, 8:37 am

The new installation in Sandall Park includes a selection of tools to help cyclists repair their bike on the go as well as a foot pump to give flat tyres a burst of air.

Wheatley ward councillor Coun Daniel Barwell has helped facilitate the unit.

A spokesman for the Friends of Sandall Park, the volunteer group which looks after the park, said: “We have a fabulous new bike station in the park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A new bike repair station has been installed in Sandall Park.

“There will be an official launch on 18 February and Doctor Bike will be coming from 10am-4pm to take a look at and fix bikes if you want to bring yours for a check up.”

It is hoped stations will also be installed in Grove Gardens and Sandall Beat Woods in the future as miles of new cycle lanes are installed across Doncaster.

Doncaster