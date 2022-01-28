The new installation in Sandall Park includes a selection of tools to help cyclists repair their bike on the go as well as a foot pump to give flat tyres a burst of air.

Wheatley ward councillor Coun Daniel Barwell has helped facilitate the unit.

A spokesman for the Friends of Sandall Park, the volunteer group which looks after the park, said: “We have a fabulous new bike station in the park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new bike repair station has been installed in Sandall Park.

“There will be an official launch on 18 February and Doctor Bike will be coming from 10am-4pm to take a look at and fix bikes if you want to bring yours for a check up.”