Bike repair station is installed at popular Doncaster park
A bike repair station has been installed at a popular Doncaster park as a new push to encourage cycling across town gets under way.
The new installation in Sandall Park includes a selection of tools to help cyclists repair their bike on the go as well as a foot pump to give flat tyres a burst of air.
Wheatley ward councillor Coun Daniel Barwell has helped facilitate the unit.
A spokesman for the Friends of Sandall Park, the volunteer group which looks after the park, said: “We have a fabulous new bike station in the park.
“There will be an official launch on 18 February and Doctor Bike will be coming from 10am-4pm to take a look at and fix bikes if you want to bring yours for a check up.”
It is hoped stations will also be installed in Grove Gardens and Sandall Beat Woods in the future as miles of new cycle lanes are installed across Doncaster.