Bike repair shop to be held at Doncaster park as stolen tools are replaced

A bike repair workshop will take place at a popular Doncaster park this weekend as stolen tools used to help cyclists are replaced.

Dr Bike of Yorkshire Bike Shack will be in Sandall Park from 11am on Saturday at the new bike station near to the cafe.

A spokesman for Friends of Sandall Park said: “Bring your bike if you'd like him to take a look at any minor problems.”

Recently, a new bike repair station was opened in the park, featuring a selection of tools allowing riders to fix their bikes on the go.

Dr Bike will be at Sandall Park on Saturday.

However, within days of opening, the tools were stolen – but park chiefs have refused to beaten and said they will not be beaten.

The spokesman added: “The stolen tools will have been replaced by then. We know what the thief looks like - we'll be keeping an eye out in case he decides to do the same thing again.”

