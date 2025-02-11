Big-hearted volunteer transforms overgrown Doncaster path after huge clean-up

A big hearted community volunteer has transformed a badly overgrown Doncaster footpath after a huge clean-up.

Community champion Ricky Butler began working on clearing the path in Broc-O-Bank, Norton near to his home before Christmas – and called on others to help him.

But when no-one else came forward, despite appeals, he took on the job alongside local parish councillor Phill Greaves.

He said: “It’s all been cleared now and looking great.

The overgrown footpath in Norton has now been cleared.

"Now I want to plant wildflowers in the hedge bottom for the wildlife.

"I’d also like to thank the Mayor Ros Jones as she got council workers to come for some of the rubbish.

"I’ve invited her to come and have a look at what we’ve achieved.

"I’ve also been told we have saved the parish council thousands of pounds too.”

Before Christmas Mr Butler said people were using the 200m long public footpath as a dumping ground and called for help to clear it.