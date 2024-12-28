Big-hearted Doncaster youngster, 9, collects more than 1,000 toys for needy children
Sophia Agate collected hundreds of presents again, creating a special Amazon wish list which people could use to buy gifts for local children.
Proud mum Kirsty said: “She wants to donate to children who will otherwise not get much, if anything, at all.”
"She donates them all to less privileged children and also to children in hospital over Christmas.”
"Sophia collected 1,015 brand new toys this year. She’s done amazing.”
250 gifts went to Doncaster Royal Infirmary, and 200 families locally have also been helped, with Young Carers Doncaster and Helping Hands Edlington also receiving packages from Sophia and her family, including chocolate selection boxes.
Her efforts even landed her a spot on ITV show This Morning, when she appeared on a Christmas edition of the show in 2023.
